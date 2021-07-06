Endo International plc [ENDP] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, down -40.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] price plunged by -9.47 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Endo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its second–quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 9749734. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A sum of 7150040 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Endo International plc shares reached a high of $4.74 and dropped to a low of $4.22 until finishing in the latest session at $4.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENDP stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ENDP shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ENDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $828 million, or 83.60% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,996,892, which is approximately 6.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,627,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.2 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $78.81 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 15,769,488 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 15,926,943 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 160,922,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,618,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,402,509 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,328 shares during the same period.