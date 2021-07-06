Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Is Currently -17.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -17.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Positive Recommendation by Independent Data Monitoring Committee to Continue the Mino-Lok® Phase 3 Trial as Planned.

– DMC interim safety and efficacy review of Mino-Lok® Phase 3 Trial concluded with favorable recommendation to continue the trial as planned, with the protocol-defined sample size and power to achieve the primary endpoint -.

– Citius to proceed in conducting largest controlled clinical trial to salvage infected catheters with no modifications requested by the DMC and no safety concerns identified -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43215964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 16.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.80%.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $352.19 million, with 135.47 million shares outstanding and 123.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 43215964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.72. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $23 million, or 13.30% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,066,235, which is approximately 570.919% of the company’s market cap and around 9.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,928,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 million in CTXR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.13 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 4548.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 9,323,010 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 212,121 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,388,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,923,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,999 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 198,221 shares during the same period.