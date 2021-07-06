Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Reiterated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $83

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $70.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Citi Announces 2021 Stress Capital Buffer Requirement.

The Federal Reserve Board communicated that Citi’s 2021 Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) requirement will increase from the currently effective requirement of 2.5% to 3.0% for the four quarter window of 4Q 2021 – 3Q 2022. Incorporating this SCB, and a GSIB surcharge of 3.0%, results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5% under the Standardized Approach, effective October 1, 2021. Citi’s minimum regulatory requirement under the Advanced Approaches (using the fixed 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer) will remain unchanged at 10.0%. As of the first quarter of 2021, Citi’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.8% under both the Standardized and Advanced Approaches.

Based on Citigroup’s updated regulatory capital requirements, Citi continues to believe that a targeted Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of approximately 11.5% represents the amount necessary to prudently operate and invest in Citi’s franchise.

Citigroup Inc. represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $146.78 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $70.11 to $71.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.69M shares, C reached a trading volume of 13227347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $86.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 55 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 474.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.43, while it was recorded at 70.67 for the last single week of trading, and 62.80 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.65. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 31.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $112,012 million, or 78.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,873,584, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,204,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.6 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 5.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

898 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 96,100,703 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 88,891,031 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 1,405,868,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,590,860,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,757,658 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 12,804,314 shares during the same period.