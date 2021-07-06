Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Stock trading around $8.97 per share: What’s Next?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 288.31%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Bridgeline Receives More than $2.5M in Warrant Exercises.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced that it has received over $2.5M in cash as a result of warrant exercises so far this week. The warrants were issued in 2019 with a strike price of $4.00.

These funds are above and beyond Bridgeline’s fully capitalized operating plan, bringing its cash balance to approximately $6M. This additional capital will be used to accelerate growth and execute Bridgeline’s eCommerce 360 strategy to drive traffic, increase conversions and grow average order value for its 2,500 customers.

Over the last 12 months, BLIN stock rose by 446.95%. The one-year Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -70.86.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.14 million, with 6.45 million shares outstanding and 5.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, BLIN stock reached a trading volume of 144081088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

BLIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 288.31. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 235.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 446.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.13 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bridgeline Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.80. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.77. Additionally, BLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of $8,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 13.50% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 241,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 177,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in BLIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.64 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 747,877 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 117,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,172 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.