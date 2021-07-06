Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is 8.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Begins Delivery of Cellular CTA-2045 Products to SkyCentrics for Use by Utility Companies for Smart City Deployment.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced that it has started the delivery of cellular CTA-2045 EcoPort products to SkyCentrics. These units are being used by utility companies in grid interactive water heater programs in the states of Colorado and California. Michigan is following suit and recently announced request for quotations to acquire similar products.

Previously in October 2020, Borqs Technologies announced that it had partnered with SkyCentrics, a Silicon Valley company that is the leader in machine learning and artificial intelligence for open standard power grid optimization in the U.S., focusing on energy efficiency, carbon optimization and air quality, for the manufacture and delivery of cellular CTA-2045 EcoPort technology-based products.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 19.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRQS stock has declined by -22.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.42% and gained 8.42% year-on date.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $130.10 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 56.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 34363144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.55. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9600, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2064 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.70% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 229,167, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.26% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 203,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in BRQS stocks shares; and PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.22 million in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,220,054 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 467,886 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 256,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,431,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,999 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 467,886 shares during the same period.