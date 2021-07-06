Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] Stock trading around $63.13 per share: What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -25.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.13. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) notified regulatory agencies, institutional review boards, and investigators that effective immediately it is voluntarily pausing AROENaC1001, a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ARO-ENaC, the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF), after receiving a preliminary update from an ongoing chronic toxicology study in rats that contained unexpected signals of local lung inflammation. The company has instructed investigators to pause new screening, enrollment, and any further dosing of investigational ARO-ENaC pending additional data from the ongoing chronic rat toxicology study and an additional ongoing chronic primate toxicology study.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “The safety of patients that participate in clinical trials of our investigational medicines is paramount to us at Arrowhead. While we have not seen any concerning safety or tolerability signals in subjects enrolled in the AROENaC1001 study, out of an abundance of caution we have decided to pause new screening, enrollment, and any further dosing of investigational ARO-ENaC in the study while we await additional information from ongoing nonclinical toxicology studies. After we receive the full data from these studies, we will assess whether there is an acceptable path forward for further clinical investigation. While we determine our next steps with ARO-ENaC, we look forward to continued progress with the other 8 clinical drug candidates in our pipeline as well as our rapidly expanding preclinical initiatives, including additional lung-targeted programs.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7344481 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for ARWR stock reached $8.84 billion, with 103.87 million shares outstanding and 100.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.27K shares, ARWR reached a trading volume of 7344481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $91.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $90 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARWR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ARWR stock performed recently?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.10. With this latest performance, ARWR shares dropped by -12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.91, while it was recorded at 79.73 for the last single week of trading, and 70.52 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.09.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, ARWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of -$364,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 116.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

There are presently around $4,371 million, or 67.10% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,901,227, which is approximately 2.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,601,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.12 million in ARWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $235.74 million in ARWR stock with ownership of nearly -5.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR] by around 4,321,895 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 4,705,414 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 60,217,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,245,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARWR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 606,148 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,803 shares during the same period.