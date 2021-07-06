Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $217.75 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.70%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Alibaba Group Announces March Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

“Alibaba achieved a historic milestone of one billion annual active consumers globally in the fiscal year ended March 2021,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “Our overall business delivered strong growth on a healthy foundation, with the Alibaba Ecosystem generating a record US$1.2 trillion in GMV during this fiscal year. Such achievements were built on top of clear value propositions that we offer to consumers and merchants. We remain very excited about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalization in all aspects of life and work. We will continue to focus on customer experience and value creation through innovation, as we pursue our mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the digital era.”.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -2.62%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.26. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $601.52 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.18M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 12998035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $295.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $300 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $290, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.06, while it was recorded at 224.89 for the last single week of trading, and 249.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.69%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $199,713 million, or 35.90% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,857,541, which is approximately -4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,950,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 billion in BABA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.15 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 954 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 68,818,912 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 167,968,054 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 680,377,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 917,164,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,601,267 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 17,861,766 shares during the same period.