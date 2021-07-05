ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain 7.61% so far this year. What now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $51.90 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that ZoomInfo Partners with LeanData to Improve Speed and Accuracy of Lead Delivery Through Record Enrichment.

Integration to Bolster Breadth of Prospect Data, Improve Lead Delivery Quality and Speed for Joint ZoomInfo and LeanData Customers.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, and LeanData, a leader in lead-to-account matching and routing, have announced a partnership and new integration. Marrying the strengths of each of their native Salesforce applications, this partnership delivers a seamless, elegant product experience for their joint customers. Enriching Salesforce records within LeanData’s sophisticated lead-to-account matching and routing flows with ZoomInfo data provides customers with the ability to deliver leads to the right sales representatives with greater accuracy and speed, driving revenue growth.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. represents 178.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.12 billion with the latest information. ZI stock price has been found in the range of $51.1331 to $52.1547.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 742195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $63.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 92.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.91, while it was recorded at 52.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.25 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 34.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $9,942 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 89,286,335, which is approximately -4.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,419,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.67 million in ZI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $487.9 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 33.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 24,187,236 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,054,339 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 156,320,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,562,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,177,918 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,047 shares during the same period.