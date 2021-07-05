Yandex N.V. [YNDX] stock Initiated by New Street analyst, price target now $81

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.12%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)(MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, announced that all resolutions proposed at Yandex’s 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) and the meeting of the holders of Class A Ordinary Shares, both held on Monday, June 28, 2021, have been approved.

Yandex also announced three re-appointments to its Board of Directors. Each of John Boynton, Esther Dyson and Ilya Strebulaev were re-appointed as non-executive members of the Board of Directors, each for a four-year term. Yandex also announced that Alexander Moldovan was appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

Over the last 12 months, YNDX stock rose by 42.30%. The one-year Yandex N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.39. The average equity rating for YNDX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.02 billion, with 355.41 million shares outstanding and 312.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, YNDX stock reached a trading volume of 651602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $77.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for YNDX in the course of the last twelve months was 236.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

YNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, YNDX shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.84, while it was recorded at 70.69 for the last single week of trading, and 65.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yandex N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

YNDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 0.54%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,169 million, or 83.50% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,476,061, which is approximately 2.264% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,628,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly -11.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 23,095,936 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 22,204,075 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 195,432,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,732,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,091,132 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,975,378 shares during the same period.