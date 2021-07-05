why ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $606.89

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] price surged by 1.22 percent to reach at $6.66. The company report on June 22, 2021 that ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.

ServiceNow Customer Service Management enables organizations to transform customer service and create great customer and employee experiences by helping them break down silos, be more proactive and quickly solve issues.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.1 This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been recognized as a Leader for its Customer Service Management (CSM) solution. According to a 2021 Gartner Market Share report, ServiceNow’s market share in worldwide revenue grew 75.6% in the Customer Service and Support market in 2020.2.

A sum of 681208 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. ServiceNow Inc. shares reached a high of $554.74 and dropped to a low of $547.2033 until finishing in the latest session at $551.83.

The one-year NOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.07. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $606.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $615, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 11.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 68.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 20.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 500.07, while it was recorded at 551.46 for the last single week of trading, and 516.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 20.65%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,297 million, or 89.10% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,067,296, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,599,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.61 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $8.36 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 651 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 9,650,562 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 10,140,452 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 152,900,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,691,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,803,631 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,712,417 shares during the same period.