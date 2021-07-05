why Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $357.83

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] jumped around 1.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $308.27 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Parker Scheduled to Present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, announced that it is scheduled to present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker’s scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock is now 13.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PH Stock saw the intraday high of $309.75 and lowest of $305.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 324.68, which means current price is +24.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 840.44K shares, PH reached a trading volume of 709051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $357.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $180 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $163 to $229, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on PH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PH stock performed recently?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, PH shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 307.08, while it was recorded at 305.78 for the last single week of trading, and 278.00 for the last 200 days.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.44. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.69. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $23,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 15.17%.

Insider trade positions for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]

There are presently around $32,360 million, or 83.20% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,619,861, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in PH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.99 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly 27.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 12,905,744 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 10,585,615 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 81,481,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,972,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,841 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030,495 shares during the same period.