why Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $229.40

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE: MSI] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $221.02 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Motorola Solutions Introduces CommandCentral Software Suite Providing a 360 Degree Incident View from the 911 Call to Case Closure.

Company reimagines public safety’s siloed systems and applications to create a connected, collaborative and complete software suite.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) announced the launch of its complete CommandCentral suite. This release is public safety’s first ever cloud-native, end-to-end command center software suite that unifies the flow of data as an incident unfolds to provide greater clarity for mission-critical response and decision making. CommandCentral was developed following years of customer-based research and introduces a novel user experience that completely transforms the way public safety personnel collect, access and view information. The suite is built on a unified data platform that collects all agency data across 911 call handling, dispatch, video analytics, field reports, records, evidence and community engagement, and makes the data instantly actionable through assisted intelligence and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the incident.

Motorola Solutions Inc. represents 169.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.11 billion with the latest information. MSI stock price has been found in the range of $218.85 to $222.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 681.07K shares, MSI reached a trading volume of 643128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSI shares is $229.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $162 to $171. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Motorola Solutions Inc. stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MSI shares from 170 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorola Solutions Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MSI stock

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, MSI shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.04 for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.89, while it was recorded at 217.75 for the last single week of trading, and 180.98 for the last 200 days.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45 and a Gross Margin at +46.16. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.80.

Return on Total Capital for MSI is now 28.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.14. Additionally, MSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] managed to generate an average of $52,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Motorola Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Motorola Solutions Inc. go to 12.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

There are presently around $32,187 million, or 88.10% of MSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,362,392, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,858,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in MSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in MSI stock with ownership of nearly -2.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI] by around 7,795,316 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 6,178,382 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 131,656,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,630,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,759 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 825,457 shares during the same period.