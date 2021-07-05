why Ecolab Inc. [ECL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $231.64

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] surged by $1.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $211.505 during the day while it closed the day at $210.80. The company report on June 26, 2021 that Ecolab’s Industrial Segment Announces Price Increase.

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has announced that its Industrial segment is implementing price increases for all Industrial segment divisions, effective immediately or as contracts permit. The need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of energy and raw material costs, tightening availability of raw materials and rising packaging, transportation, personnel and utility costs.

Pricing for most Industrial segment programs will increase between 9% and 15%. Price increases will vary by country and industry, driven by local cost increases.

Ecolab Inc. stock has also gained 1.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ECL stock has declined by -3.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.57% and lost -2.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ECL stock reached $59.81 billion, with 286.00 million shares outstanding and 284.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ECL reached a trading volume of 920681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecolab Inc. [ECL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $231.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $225 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ECL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 75.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ECL stock trade performance evaluation

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, ECL shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.40, while it was recorded at 208.46 for the last single week of trading, and 212.26 for the last 200 days.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.50 and a Gross Margin at +41.54. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for ECL is now 11.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.34. Additionally, ECL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] managed to generate an average of $21,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 16.24%.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,679 million, or 87.10% of ECL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,298,916, which is approximately -1.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,261,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in ECL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.35 billion in ECL stock with ownership of nearly 1.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecolab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL] by around 9,572,467 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 10,101,081 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 192,278,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,951,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,104,743 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,351 shares during the same period.