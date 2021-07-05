why Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.74

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHKP] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $116.94 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Check Point Software to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021.

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, July 26, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on July 26. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

To follow this and other Check Point news visit:.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock is now -12.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHKP Stock saw the intraday high of $117.285 and lowest of $116.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.26, which means current price is +7.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CHKP reached a trading volume of 739213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHKP shares is $131.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHKP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHKP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHKP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHKP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CHKP stock performed recently?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, CHKP shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHKP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.25, while it was recorded at 116.90 for the last single week of trading, and 120.16 for the last 200 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.79 and a Gross Margin at +88.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.00.

Return on Total Capital for CHKP is now 25.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] managed to generate an average of $162,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHKP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]

There are presently around $11,217 million, or 75.50% of CHKP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHKP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 8,027,402, which is approximately -0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,255,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $848.47 million in CHKP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $579.31 million in CHKP stock with ownership of nearly 54.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHKP] by around 13,109,725 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 17,418,179 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 65,394,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,922,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHKP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,101 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,579,904 shares during the same period.