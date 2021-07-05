why Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.72

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.34 at the close of the session, down -2.05%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Aptose Presents Highlights from EHA During Corporate Update Event.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, is releasing highlights from a corporate update event being held , Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET, in concurrence with participation at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). The event is focused on the current clinical status of luxeptinib, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. The live and archived webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.

“Our recent clinical experience has confirmed that luxeptinib is an active drug in several indications across both myeloid and lymphoid malignancies, which is consistent with our hypotheses from our broad portfolio of preclinical work,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially encouraged to see this anti-tumor activity — including meaningful blast reductions — emerging even in heavily pretreated and clinically challenging patients, and we now look forward to continuing dosing at higher exposures for longer periods in order to explore fully the potential of this singular drug.”.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock is now -23.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APTO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.40 and lowest of $3.2777 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.27, which means current price is +3.73% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, APTO reached a trading volume of 798790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has APTO stock performed recently?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, APTO shares dropped by -38.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.07 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -54.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,899,764 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Insider trade positions for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

There are presently around $181 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,030,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; DRW SECURITIES, LLC, holding 7,976,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.64 million in APTO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.85 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 6.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 11,927,435 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,552,522 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 34,836,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,315,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,052,337 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,137,992 shares during the same period.