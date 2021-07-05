Wall Street Analyst Upgrade M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. What else is Wall St. saying

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] closed the trading session at $145.93 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.51, while the highest price level was $147.8601. The company report on June 25, 2021 that M&T Bank Joins LPL Financial’s Institution Services Platform.

LPL Financial LLC announced that the retail brokerage and advisory business of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform. The business comprises ~210 financial advisors, who collectively serve ~$22 billion of brokerage and advisory assets.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone for M&T Bank in its mission to bridge the key gaps in consumers’ financial planning and help fulfill their important life goals,” said Matt McAfee, Senior VP & Head of Affluent Markets at M&T Bank. “We are excited to be working with LPL and to leverage its economies of scale and innovative technology, which is an essential component of our customized brokerage, advisory and insurance solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.63 percent and weekly performance of -3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 880.77K shares, MTB reached to a volume of 715432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $167.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on MTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 260.50.

MTB stock trade performance evaluation

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, MTB shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.68, while it was recorded at 146.28 for the last single week of trading, and 136.80 for the last 200 days.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.80. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.08.

Return on Total Capital for MTB is now 7.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.69. Additionally, MTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] managed to generate an average of $78,900 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 15.20%.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,918 million, or 86.20% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,108,823, which is approximately 3.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,320,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in MTB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in MTB stock with ownership of nearly -3.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 8,029,967 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 5,477,618 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 95,573,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,081,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,912,830 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 689,510 shares during the same period.