Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: GNOG] closed the trading session at $12.02 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.86, while the highest price level was $12.27. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Golden Nugget Online Gaming to be the Official National Casino Partner of The Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021 and 2022.

GoldenNuggetCasino.com Tees-Off A Multi-Year Partnership Commitment.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) and Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic announced a partnership making GoldenNuggetCasino.com the Official National Casino Partner of the 2021 & 2022 tournament. This year’s tournament will be held from July 1st – 4th at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. GNOG will have on-site branding and will be giving away premier golf bags, all-inclusive hospitality upgrades to Club 1899, prizes, Golden Lines odds boosts on wagers placed during the tournament, and an exclusive promotional casino & sportsbook bonus for tournament attendees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GNOG reached to a volume of 942814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GNOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04.

GNOG stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, GNOG shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.42 and a Gross Margin at +70.97. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] managed to generate an average of $139,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 19.90% of GNOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,493,269, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 1,271,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.29 million in GNOG stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $12.78 million in GNOG stock with ownership of nearly -28.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:GNOG] by around 5,057,730 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,070,456 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,045,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,173,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNOG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,640,749 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,797 shares during the same period.