Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.03 at the close of the session, down -2.15%. The company report on July 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – REKR; NVMM.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f

If you are a shareholder who purchased Rekor securities during the Class Period, you have until August 30, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock is now 24.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REKR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.41 and lowest of $9.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.38, which means current price is +35.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 637093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has REKR stock performed recently?

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $123 million, or 31.80% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 2,025,937, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,309,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.13 million in REKR stocks shares; and COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.9 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 9,497,461 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,667,447 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,136,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,300,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,547,580 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,244 shares during the same period.