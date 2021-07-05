Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Allison Transmission Honored with Legacy Award from The American Lung Association in Indiana.

The company was honored for its commitment to wellness and investments in technology that will lead to cleaner air.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, was presented the Legacy Award from the American Lung Association in Indiana at its annual Evening of Promise Gala, held at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Saturday. Allison was honored for its efforts to create a healthy work environment for its employees and for the company’s focus on producing innovative solutions that promote lung health.

A sum of 672859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 886.69K shares. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $40.155 and dropped to a low of $39.55 until finishing in the latest session at $39.97.

The one-year ALSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.9. The average equity rating for ALSN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $44.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ALSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, ALSN shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.23, while it was recorded at 39.76 for the last single week of trading, and 41.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.66 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for ALSN is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.19. Additionally, ALSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] managed to generate an average of $90,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ALSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 32.77%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,411 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,177,351, which is approximately -3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,925,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.67 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $365.3 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly 42.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 11,329,052 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 11,898,075 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 87,134,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,361,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,694 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,066,424 shares during the same period.