W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] gain 6.43% so far this year. What now?

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] closed the trading session at $75.12 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.77, while the highest price level was $75.55. The company report on June 18, 2021 that W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.05 per Share.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.05 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.20 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 881.76K shares, WPC reached to a volume of 628735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPC shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for W. P. Carey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $77 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for W. P. Carey Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. P. Carey Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

WPC stock trade performance evaluation

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, WPC shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.50, while it was recorded at 75.38 for the last single week of trading, and 70.25 for the last 200 days.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.49 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. W. P. Carey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.41.

Return on Total Capital for WPC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.44. Additionally, WPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] managed to generate an average of $2,534,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,684 million, or 56.90% of WPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,794,601, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,754,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in WPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $521.65 million in WPC stock with ownership of nearly -2.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. P. Carey Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC] by around 9,144,387 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 14,896,684 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 78,244,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,285,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,594,763 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,570,163 shares during the same period.