Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] moved down -2.41: Why It’s Important

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -2.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.52. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Village Farms International’s Pure Sunfarms Receives Cannabis Cultivation License Amendment for Delta 2 Greenhouse, Increasing Production Capacity by 50%.

– Pure Sunfarms Expects to Begin Planting First Half of Delta 2 Facility in September of This Year with Second Half Targeted to Begin Production in 2022 – .

Village Farms International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Village Farms”) (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, Canada’s premiere cannabis cultivator and brand, has received from Health Canada an amendment to the cultivation license (the “License Amendment”) for its 1.1 million square foot Delta 2 greenhouse facility (the adjacent facility to its Delta 3 facility), permitting Pure Sunfarms to cultivate cannabis immediately in the half of the Delta 2 facility for which conversion to cannabis production has been completed. Under the License Amendment, Pure Sunfarms is also permitted to begin cannabis production in the remaining half of the Delta 2 facility when conversion of that half of facility for cannabis production has been completed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 680624 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Village Farms International Inc. stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.51%.

The market cap for VFF stock reached $854.71 million, with 81.25 million shares outstanding and 70.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 680624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.39 and a Gross Margin at +6.44. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.82.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.60. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $17,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.

There are presently around $238 million, or 30.52% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,566,038, which is approximately 11.342% of the company’s market cap and around 13.12% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 4,316,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.41 million in VFF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.09 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 4.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 8,740,768 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,772,630 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 12,092,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,605,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,641 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,064 shares during the same period.