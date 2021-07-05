ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] Revenue clocked in at $58.30 million, up 71.73% YTD: What’s Next?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $6.56 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2021 that GenesisCare Expands their MR-guided Radiotherapy Reach with the Purchase of Multiple MRIdian® Systems.

Master agreement includes program plans for up to a further 14 systems with immediate expansion in 2 key markets.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced that GenesisCare has entered into a master purchase agreement for up to 14 MRIdian® MR-Guided Therapy Systems, immediately expanding programs in United Kingdom (UK) and Ft. Myers, Florida. GenesisCare, the largest provider of cancer services globally, has now chosen MRIdian to offer personalized, precise radiation therapy in the U.S. and in three of its UK centers.

ViewRay Inc. represents 160.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. VRAY stock price has been found in the range of $6.48 to $6.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 679792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRAY stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRAY shares from 2.75 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for VRAY stock

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VRAY shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.87 and a Gross Margin at -18.38. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -43.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.26. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$457,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

There are presently around $949 million, or 97.10% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 23,819,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,906,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.26 million in VRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $136.01 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 11.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 26,098,919 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,297,555 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 113,220,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,617,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,907,503 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,649 shares during the same period.