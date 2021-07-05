UBS slashes price target on Public Storage [PSA] – find out why.

Public Storage [NYSE: PSA] jumped around 2.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $302.72 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Public Storage Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing how the Company’s engaged and diverse team, innovative and sustainable operations, and financial fortitude are positioning the Company for long-term growth and resilience.

The Company has accelerated its sustainability efforts, including:.

Public Storage stock is now 31.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSA Stock saw the intraday high of $303.355 and lowest of $299.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 305.85, which means current price is +42.64% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 698.99K shares, PSA reached a trading volume of 945217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Storage [PSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSA shares is $298.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Public Storage shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Public Storage stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSA shares from 220 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Storage is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSA in the course of the last twelve months was 105.63.

How has PSA stock performed recently?

Public Storage [PSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, PSA shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Public Storage [PSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.41, while it was recorded at 302.35 for the last single week of trading, and 246.70 for the last 200 days.

Public Storage [PSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Storage [PSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.28 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Public Storage’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.54.

Return on Total Capital for PSA is now 11.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Storage [PSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.24. Additionally, PSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Storage [PSA] managed to generate an average of $224,246 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Public Storage [PSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Storage go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for Public Storage [PSA]

There are presently around $41,777 million, or 80.60% of PSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,798,353, which is approximately 2.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,103,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in PSA stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.53 billion in PSA stock with ownership of nearly 12.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Storage stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Public Storage [NYSE:PSA] by around 8,280,291 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 8,142,522 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 121,583,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,006,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSA stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,002,813 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,465 shares during the same period.