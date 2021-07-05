Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Stock trading around $1.56 per share: What’s Next?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.24%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that TOP Ships Inc. to Participate in Future of Shipping Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on June 29th, 2021.

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced that the Company’s CFO Alexandros Tsirikos has been invited to present at Future of Shipping Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday June 29th, 2021.

The Company will participate in a panel discussion led by Tate Sullivan, Maxim Group’s Senior Research Analyst covering Industrials, along with other shipping industry professionals.

Over the last 12 months, TOPS stock dropped by -52.87%. The average equity rating for TOPS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.10 million, with 39.73 million shares outstanding and 39.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, TOPS stock reached a trading volume of 992397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

TOPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6512, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Top Ships Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +39.31. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.89.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.05. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] managed to generate an average of -$167,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 187.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 547,447 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 160,010 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 126,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 533,478 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 114,032 shares during the same period.