The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] moved down -0.40: Why It’s Important

The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE: TRV] slipped around -0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $151.23 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that 2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million for Charity.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) announced that the 2021 Travelers Championship generated more than $2 million for 112 charitable organizations. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has generated $22.5 million for more than 800 nonprofits across the region.

“Congratulations to Harris English for his win in an epic, eight-hole playoff, and to the entire field for another outstanding tournament,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Such a dramatic finish capped off an unforgettable week that saw the return of fans to TPC River Highlands. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of so many, the level of play on the course was once again matched by the support that this year’s tournament generated for so many worthy causes. From the PGA TOUR, to the State of Connecticut, to all the volunteers and fans whom we welcomed back to Cromwell, we’re grateful to everyone who had a hand in making the 2021 Travelers Championship both memorable and impactful.”.

The Travelers Companies Inc. stock is now 7.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRV Stock saw the intraday high of $151.61 and lowest of $150.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 162.71, which means current price is +13.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TRV reached a trading volume of 662018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRV shares is $163.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Travelers Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The Travelers Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on TRV stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TRV shares from 112 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Travelers Companies Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

How has TRV stock performed recently?

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, TRV shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.52, while it was recorded at 150.35 for the last single week of trading, and 141.78 for the last 200 days.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.18. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for TRV is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.67. Additionally, TRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] managed to generate an average of $87,516 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Travelers Companies Inc. go to 7.51%.

Insider trade positions for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

There are presently around $31,809 million, or 84.90% of TRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,527,016, which is approximately -0.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,745,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in TRV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.63 billion in TRV stock with ownership of nearly 5.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Travelers Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE:TRV] by around 9,557,221 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 11,916,766 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 188,863,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,337,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRV stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,183 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,635,404 shares during the same period.