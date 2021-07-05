The Benchmark Company slashes price target on AutoNation Inc. [AN] – find out why.

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on May 25, 2021 that AutoNation Expands AutoNation USA Footprint to New Market.

– AutoNation extends its footprint into a new market with AutoNation USA San Antonio.

– AutoNation is targeting to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026.

A sum of 749900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 816.73K shares. AutoNation Inc. shares reached a high of $99.83 and dropped to a low of $97.3041 until finishing in the latest session at $99.54.

The one-year AN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for AN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $112.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AN Stock Performance Analysis:

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, AN shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.23, while it was recorded at 95.90 for the last single week of trading, and 79.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AutoNation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.87.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.29. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $17,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 20.00%.

AutoNation Inc. [AN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,752 million, or 86.80% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,313,725, which is approximately -7.965% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,211,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.73 million in AN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $411.51 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly -16.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 4,421,339 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,188,635 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 34,132,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,742,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,755 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,533 shares during the same period.