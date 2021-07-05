Tata Motors Limited [TTM] Stock trading around $23.05 per share: What’s Next?

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $23.05 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Tata Motors Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 28, 2021 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form 20-F includes the Company’s audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. As mentioned on the Company’s website, the holders of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts can receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete audited financial statements, free of charge from the Company, upon submission of a request via an email addressed to inv_rel@tatamotors.com.

Tata Motors Limited represents 765.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.65 billion with the latest information. TTM stock price has been found in the range of $22.921 to $23.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, TTM reached a trading volume of 663973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tata Motors Limited [TTM]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for TTM stock

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, TTM shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 22.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tata Motors Limited [TTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Tata Motors Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for TTM is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.27. Additionally, TTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,541,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

Positions in Tata Motors Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 13,774,443 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,076,320 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,757,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,608,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,868,127 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 712,171 shares during the same period.