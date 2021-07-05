Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] is 16.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE: TSLX] closed the trading session at $22.72 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.00, while the highest price level was $22.77. The company report on July 3, 2021 that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company”) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results.

Conference Call Information:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.55 percent and weekly performance of 3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 379.44K shares, TSLX reached to a volume of 752191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLX shares is $23.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38.

TSLX stock trade performance evaluation

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, TSLX shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 20.67 for the last 200 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +85.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.74.

Return on Total Capital for TSLX is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.61. Additionally, TSLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. go to 2.00%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $823 million, or 51.09% of TSLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLX stocks are: STRS OHIO with ownership of 4,613,094, which is approximately -25.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,600,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.8 million in TSLX stocks shares; and SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P., currently with $61.73 million in TSLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE:TSLX] by around 3,332,758 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,756,291 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 29,113,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,202,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,097 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 349,379 shares during the same period.