Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell -55.87% so far this year. What now?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] closed the trading session at $75.24 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.18, while the highest price level was $78.21. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on June 30, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 2 individuals hired by Sarepta in June 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 2,450 shares of Sarepta’s common stock, and in the aggregate 1,250 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $77.74 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta’s common stock on June 30, 2021 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.87 percent and weekly performance of -6.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 655527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $129.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $108, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.94.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.96, while it was recorded at 78.17 for the last single week of trading, and 107.35 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.44 and a Gross Margin at +83.28. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.60.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -33.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.59. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$639,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,957 million, or 83.60% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,026,903, which is approximately 3.75% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,366,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.23 million in SRPT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $464.37 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 59.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 12,655,779 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 16,938,194 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 36,292,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,886,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,404 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 4,245,646 shares during the same period.