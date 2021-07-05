Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] Stock trading around $285.23 per share: What’s Next?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] loss -0.02% or -0.07 points to close at $285.23 with a heavy trading volume of 628519 shares. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Rockwell Automation’s Ethics Training Highlights New Code of Conduct.

In July, Rockwell Automation’s global manufacturing associates will be formally trained on the company’s recently refreshed Code of Conduct as part of the company’s annual ethics training. Updated last fall, the new framework lays out employees’ commitments to integrity, each other, customers and partners, the company and the communities where Rockwell employees live and work.

It opened the trading session at $285.73, the shares rose to $286.07 and dropped to $283.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROK points out that the company has recorded 13.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 735.35K shares, ROK reached to a volume of 628519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $275.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $274, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ROK stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROK shares from 267 to 288.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 49.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ROK stock

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ROK shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 272.03, while it was recorded at 284.67 for the last single week of trading, and 254.72 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +46.47. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 34.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 142.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.98. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $43,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 11.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

There are presently around $25,504 million, or 79.80% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,254,324, which is approximately -1.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,929,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in ROK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly -0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 7,195,153 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 6,520,330 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 75,700,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,415,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 608,744 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,190,777 shares during the same period.