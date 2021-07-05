Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] is 41.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE: RHI] loss -0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $88.67 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Protiviti Named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women’.

Global consulting firm aims to create real, sustainable change for its multicultural communities.

Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women’ by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The list, which is based on in-depth demographic data provided by participating organizations, evaluates companies in three key areas: workforce profile; recruitment, retention and advancement; and company culture and accountability. Ninety-five companies are recognized on the 2021 list.

Robert Half International Inc. represents 111.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.08 billion with the latest information. RHI stock price has been found in the range of $88.16 to $89.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.56K shares, RHI reached a trading volume of 651681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Robert Half International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $58 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Robert Half International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on RHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half International Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for RHI stock

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, RHI shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.04, while it was recorded at 88.87 for the last single week of trading, and 72.20 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +38.15. Robert Half International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 23.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $1,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.Robert Half International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half International Inc. go to 27.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]

There are presently around $9,163 million, or 93.70% of RHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,812,724, which is approximately 0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,645,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in RHI stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $550.17 million in RHI stock with ownership of nearly 48.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robert Half International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI] by around 10,695,096 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 13,713,196 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 78,932,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,340,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,080 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,567,955 shares during the same period.