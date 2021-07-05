Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Stock trading around $57.44 per share: What’s Next?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Rexford Industrial Announces Expanded Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Repricing.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, announced that it has exercised the accordion option of the Company’s existing unsecured revolving credit facility and increased the borrowing capacity by $200 million from $500 million to $700 million. All other material terms and conditions of the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility remain unchanged.

Separately, the Company announced the successful repricing of its $150 million unsecured term loan facility maturing May 22, 2025. Pricing was reduced by 60 basis points so that current pricing is LIBOR plus a spread of 95 basis points, subject to the Company’s credit ratings, with all other material terms and conditions unchanged.

Over the last 12 months, REXR stock rose by 33.96%. The one-year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.27. The average equity rating for REXR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.17 billion, with 134.06 million shares outstanding and 133.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 848.50K shares, REXR stock reached a trading volume of 715333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while CapitalOne kept a Equal Weight rating on REXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 99.17.

REXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.25, while it was recorded at 57.60 for the last single week of trading, and 50.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.99. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.62.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.74. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $472,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

REXR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,829 million, or 97.60% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,515,161, which is approximately 3.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,839,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in REXR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $486.39 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly 18.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 9,176,073 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 6,137,095 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 120,979,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,293,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,154,618 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,742 shares during the same period.