Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain 232.68% so far this year. What now?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] loss -7.03% or -0.9 points to close at $11.91 with a heavy trading volume of 765136 shares. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap® Index.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) (“RHE” or the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, has joined the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective upon the US market open on June 28, 2021, in accordance with a final list of additions posted June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

It opened the trading session at $12.80, the shares rose to $13.05 and dropped to $11.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RHE points out that the company has recorded 232.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -953.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, RHE reached to a volume of 765136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RHE stock

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, RHE shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 816.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 813.43. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of -$37,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Regional Health Properties Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.10% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 80,100, which is approximately 124.37% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in RHE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.22 million in RHE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 63,059 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,642 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 73,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,658 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.