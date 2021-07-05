Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Raven Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVN] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.40 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company report on July 4, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, RIVE, ESXB, ICON, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Raven Industries Inc. stock is now 73.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RAVN Stock saw the intraday high of $57.75 and lowest of $57.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.58, which means current price is +87.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 474.08K shares, RAVN reached a trading volume of 642068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAVN shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Raven Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Raven Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on RAVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raven Industries Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAVN in the course of the last twelve months was 150.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has RAVN stock performed recently?

Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, RAVN shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.50, while it was recorded at 57.61 for the last single week of trading, and 35.20 for the last 200 days.

Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.52 and a Gross Margin at +33.69. Raven Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.42.

Return on Total Capital for RAVN is now 5.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.98. Additionally, RAVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN] managed to generate an average of $14,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Raven Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raven Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Raven Industries Inc. [RAVN]

There are presently around $1,690 million, or 82.50% of RAVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,902,946, which is approximately 7.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,753,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.45 million in RAVN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $89.78 million in RAVN stock with ownership of nearly 26.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raven Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Raven Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVN] by around 3,747,704 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,030,600 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 22,669,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,447,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAVN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,863 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 318,619 shares during the same period.