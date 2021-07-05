Polaris Inc. [PII] is 42.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] closed the trading session at $135.30 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.46, while the highest price level was $136.46. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 815.92K shares, PII reached to a volume of 622002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $156.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PII stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PII shares from 145 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PII stock trade performance evaluation

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.85, while it was recorded at 135.38 for the last single week of trading, and 116.38 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.78.

Return on Total Capital for PII is now 18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.85. Additionally, PII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polaris Inc. [PII] managed to generate an average of $8,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,344 million, or 79.00% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,964,386, which is approximately 11.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,052,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.63 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $470.13 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 6,573,141 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 5,556,778 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 34,760,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,890,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,764 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 797,843 shares during the same period.