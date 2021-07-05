Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain 23.19% so far this year. What now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] closed the trading session at $7.33 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.20, while the highest price level was $7.38. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Completes the Sale of the Capri Hotel and Executes New Hotel Management Contract.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) announced that it has completed the sale of the Capri Hotel for a total consideration of $55 million in cash. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the new owner has signed a franchise agreement with Hyatt Hotels to rebrand the resort as the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya following renovations.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be adding the Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya to our managed resort portfolio, alongside our other category-defining Hyatt All-Inclusive resorts,” said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “I am excited to watch this resort achieve its full potential following its repositioning and branding, driving value for our new partners, associates and shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.19 percent and weekly performance of -2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, PLYA reached to a volume of 685867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLYA shares from 8 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PLYA stock trade performance evaluation

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.63 and a Gross Margin at -11.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now -7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.08. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $935 million, or 77.00% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,994,867, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.62 million in PLYA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $64.55 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 60,841,957 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 23,501,716 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,251,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,595,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,965,894 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 8,152,289 shares during the same period.