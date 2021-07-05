Piper Sandler slashes price target on SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] – find out why.

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] loss -3.54% or -0.7 points to close at $19.05 with a heavy trading volume of 676555 shares. The company report on June 30, 2021 that SelectQuote’s Population Health and Home-Based Primary Care Provider Heal Announce Partnership for Patient Scheduling.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced that home-based primary care provider Heal, Inc. has joined Population Health’s robust patient engagement model. This model showcases the solutions Population Health, which is currently leveraging SelectQuote’s strong relationships with Medicare customers, can provide for both the consumer and the provider. This expanded relationship provides tighter strategic alignment between the organizations while delivering a higher quality customer experience, ultimately promoting better health outcomes. Population Health’s patient engagement model focuses on expanded benefits awareness and education, real-time provider engagement scheduling and subsequent follow up conversations throughout the healthcare journey. This is a prime example of how Population Health is further extending and deepening the relationships that SelectQuote has with its core Medicare Advantage customers.

In the thousands of health risk assessments that have been completed to date by Population Health’s Customer Success Agents, over 30% of respondents said they feel value-based care and telemedicine are important needs for them, while almost 20% of consumers expressed the importance of receiving care in their home. This new partnership highlights how Population Health can assist Medicare Advantage customers with the healthcare needs they feel are most important to them by providing them with solutions to meet those needs, and deepens the existing relationship between Population Health and Heal.

It opened the trading session at $19.87, the shares rose to $19.87 and dropped to $19.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLQT points out that the company has recorded -8.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SLQT reached to a volume of 676555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.08 and a Gross Margin at +68.51. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 23.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.16. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $42,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 36.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $2,129 million, or 70.00% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 17,678,757, which is approximately -21.372% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,615,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.22 million in SLQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.11 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 142.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 34,514,708 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 20,748,392 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 56,514,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,778,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,343,102 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,040,266 shares during the same period.