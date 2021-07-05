Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] closed the trading session at $5.05 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.935, while the highest price level was $5.30. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Pioneer Power Confirms Date of Previously Announced One-Time Cash Dividend.

One-time Cash Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share to be Paid on July 7 .

As previously announced on June 2, 2021, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the manufacture, sale and service of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment, confirms that on June 1, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.12 per common share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.82 percent and weekly performance of 4.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 164.91K shares, PPSI reached to a volume of 795176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10.

PPSI stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.98 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.32.

Return on Total Capital for PPSI is now -24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.69. Additionally, PPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] managed to generate an average of -$31,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.30% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 75,088, which is approximately 74988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 49,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in PPSI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $0.23 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 207,146 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 88,022 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 146,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,412 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 74,364 shares during the same period.