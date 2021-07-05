Ouster Inc. [OUST] Revenue clocked in at $23.21 million, down -8.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] loss -0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $12.33 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Ouster Partners with Danfoss to Accelerate the Adoption of Lidar in Mobile Off-Highway Vehicles.

Danfoss will integrate Ouster’s sensors within its PLUS+1® Development Platform.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced that it has partnered with Danfoss Power Solutions to accelerate the adoption of Ouster’s digital lidar sensors and provide seamless, turnkey implementation for end users. Danfoss Power Solutions is a world-class provider of mobile hydraulic and electrification products and solutions for the construction, agriculture and other on-highway and off-highway vehicle markets, supporting OEM customers and its network of distribution partners.

Ouster Inc. represents 161.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. OUST stock price has been found in the range of $11.75 to $12.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 755959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.67% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.60.

There are presently around $268 million, or 13.50% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,824,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.49 million in OUST stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $12.72 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 20,095,105 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,886,261 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,224,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,756,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,721,256 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,786,830 shares during the same period.