Orange S.A. [ORAN] is -3.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orange S.A. [NYSE: ORAN] loss -0.70% or -0.08 points to close at $11.41 with a heavy trading volume of 902248 shares. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Communiqué: Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of 1.5 billion across two tranches.

Press release.

Paris, 23 June 2021.

It opened the trading session at $11.38, the shares rose to $11.42 and dropped to $11.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORAN points out that the company has recorded -3.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 621.21K shares, ORAN reached to a volume of 902248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orange S.A. [ORAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORAN shares is $14.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Orange S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Orange S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orange S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for ORAN stock

Orange S.A. [ORAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, ORAN shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.04 for Orange S.A. [ORAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Orange S.A. [ORAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orange S.A. [ORAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Orange S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for ORAN is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orange S.A. [ORAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.33. Additionally, ORAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Orange S.A. [ORAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orange S.A. go to -5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orange S.A. [ORAN]

There are presently around $287 million, or 0.90% of ORAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORAN stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 3,501,446, which is approximately 283.754% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 2,057,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.47 million in ORAN stocks shares; and MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC, currently with $21.9 million in ORAN stock with ownership of nearly 5.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orange S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Orange S.A. [NYSE:ORAN] by around 6,178,846 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,865,648 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,120,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,165,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORAN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 702,294 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 314,717 shares during the same period.