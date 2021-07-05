Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $7.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] gained 1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $6.81 price per share at the time. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 5, 2021.

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”) announced that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation represents 180.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.23 billion with the latest information. OCSL stock price has been found in the range of $6.7018 to $6.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 950.92K shares, OCSL reached a trading volume of 950445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCSL shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, OCSL shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.36.

Return on Total Capital for OCSL is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.53. Additionally, OCSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

There are presently around $619 million, or 51.17% of OCSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCSL stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,409,237, which is approximately -2.648% of the company’s market cap and around 13.78% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,079,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.4 million in OCSL stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $41.14 million in OCSL stock with ownership of nearly 0.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL] by around 8,582,241 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,731,927 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 72,541,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,855,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCSL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,691,598 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,717,441 shares during the same period.