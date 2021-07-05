Northland Capital lifts Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX: MLSS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.38 during the day while it closed the day at $2.34. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Milestone Scientific Expands Medical Sales Team to Capitalize on Growing Interest in CompuFlo Including Appointment of Senior Industry Sales Executive Chet Trechock as VP of Sales for Medical.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, announced that it has expanded its medical sales team including the appointment of Chet Trechock as VP of Sales Medical.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are witnessing growing interest in our CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument and CathCheck™ System among anesthesiologists and hospitals. This interest is due, in part, to more hospitals re-opening their facilities to outside sales representatives, as well as the safety and economic value proposition of our system. Previously, we had made the strategic decision to await the recovery of the pandemic prior to investing heavily in salesforce expansion, which allowed us to preserve capital and extend our cash runway. However, we are now aggressively building our sales and marketing organization to capitalize on these opportunities. Specifically, we have expanded our sales team to 10 representatives, including 7 seasoned sales executives hired in just over the past two months alone.”.

Milestone Scientific Inc. stock has also loss -2.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MLSS stock has declined by -32.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.38% and gained 10.38% year-on date.

The market cap for MLSS stock reached $156.19 million, with 66.58 million shares outstanding and 44.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 552.41K shares, MLSS reached a trading volume of 657390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Milestone Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on MLSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Scientific Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

MLSS stock trade performance evaluation

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, MLSS shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.60. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.94.

Return on Total Capital for MLSS is now -79.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, MLSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] managed to generate an average of -$386,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Milestone Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 16.00% of MLSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,526,561, which is approximately -0.756% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,472,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.79 million in MLSS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.85 million in MLSS stock with ownership of nearly 111.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Milestone Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX:MLSS] by around 2,222,033 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 331,650 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,817,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,371,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLSS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,532 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 102,804 shares during the same period.