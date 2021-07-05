Morgan Stanley lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] closed the trading session at $83.90 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.01, while the highest price level was $84.3899. The company report on June 30, 2021 that McLaren Racing Selects Alteryx for Analytics Automation and Data Science.

Alteryx empowers the McLaren Formula 1 team to deliver insights and intelligence at speed across several critical initiatives.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced a new multi-year technology partnership with the McLaren Racing to help the McLaren Formula 1 team accelerate the insights needed to drive breakthrough outcomes and fuel performance through intelligent analytics automation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.11 percent and weekly performance of -6.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AYX reached to a volume of 677137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $117.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on AYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 104.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.97, while it was recorded at 85.95 for the last single week of trading, and 104.76 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +91.51. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.83. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$16,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to -4.95%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,907 million, or 80.60% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,462,160, which is approximately 14.457% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,123,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.88 million in AYX stocks shares; and BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $325.95 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 15.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 8,044,439 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 11,680,739 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 26,843,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,568,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,904,851 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786,326 shares during the same period.