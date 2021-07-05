MKM Partners lifts Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.20%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Hawaiian Airlines 2021 Corporate Kuleana Report: Persevering Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, Emerging Stronger.

Hawaiian Airlines released its 2021 Corporate Kuleana Report, which outlines the carrier’s progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives during the most challenging period in its 92-year history as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are rising from this crisis not only with renewed optimism but as a better, more sustainable airline for our guests, our employees and the planet,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram wrote in the report’s welcome message. “As we progress through 2021, I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments in the face of extreme adversity and encouraged for our future.”.

Over the last 12 months, HA stock rose by 76.40%. The one-year Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.36. The average equity rating for HA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.27 billion, with 51.11 million shares outstanding and 50.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.61K shares, HA stock reached a trading volume of 720236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.86.

HA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, HA shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.81, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.43 and a Gross Margin at -37.49. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.70.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now -18.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 312.85. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of -$96,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $909 million, or 74.30% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,224,969, which is approximately 6.024% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,680,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.68 million in HA stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $72.09 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly 40.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 4,741,823 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,637,864 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 29,024,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,404,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,258 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 654,994 shares during the same period.