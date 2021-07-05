Market cap of Phreesia Inc. [PHR] reaches 3.13B – now what?

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] price surged by 0.74 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Phreesia Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

“We carried the momentum of the strong finish to our fiscal year 2021 into the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue providing health systems, hospitals and ambulatory providers with tools that will help them optimize their performance and improve the patient experience,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig.

A sum of 646374 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 469.56K shares. Phreesia Inc. shares reached a high of $63.47 and dropped to a low of $61.55 until finishing in the latest session at $62.46.

The one-year PHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.09. The average equity rating for PHR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phreesia Inc. [PHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $65.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Phreesia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99.

PHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, PHR shares gained by 27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.48, while it was recorded at 61.77 for the last single week of trading, and 51.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phreesia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.03 and a Gross Margin at +52.70. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -12.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.44. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$33,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,605 million, or 86.70% of PHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,619,763, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,274,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.97 million in PHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.53 million in PHR stock with ownership of nearly 19.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phreesia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR] by around 5,122,643 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,917,973 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,670,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,710,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,817 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,454,414 shares during the same period.