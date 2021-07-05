Market cap of Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] reaches 43.51M – now what?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.83 at the close of the session, down -2.66%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Medigus Joint Venture, Revoltz Completes First Micromobility Vehicle Functional Prototype.

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology-based company engaged in advancing innovative solutions for large-scale market applications, announced that Revoltz, its EV and wireless charging joint venture, operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. has successfully completed the preliminary design and functional prototype of Model One, its micromobility vehicle for last mile and food delivery.

Model One, based on Revoltz’ modular micro mobility platform, is designed to facilitate efficient delivery of smaller items in urban environments while maintaining low and immediate transportation costs.

Medigus Ltd. stock is now -4.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDGS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.92 and lowest of $1.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.19, which means current price is +16.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 456.37K shares, MDGS reached a trading volume of 685896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26.

How has MDGS stock performed recently?

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, MDGS shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8005, while it was recorded at 1.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1517 for the last 200 days.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1405.84 and a Gross Margin at -94.73. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -814.50.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -45.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$381,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.19% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 95,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.88% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 56,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in MDGS stocks shares; and MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $87000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 243,418 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,119 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 243,418 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 30,119 shares during the same period.