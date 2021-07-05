Market cap of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] reaches 11.26B – now what?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LPLA] slipped around -0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $139.99 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), the parent corporation LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 29. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international), and use passcode 5050359.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until August 19. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET August 5. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using passcode 5050359.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock is now 34.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPLA Stock saw the intraday high of $141.10 and lowest of $137.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.74, which means current price is +37.38% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 560.16K shares, LPLA reached a trading volume of 655782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPLA shares is $183.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPLA stock. On June 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LPLA shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPLA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.57.

How has LPLA stock performed recently?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, LPLA shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.23, while it was recorded at 137.70 for the last single week of trading, and 118.71 for the last 200 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.46 and a Gross Margin at +32.81. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for LPLA is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.15. Additionally, LPLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] managed to generate an average of $99,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.

Earnings analysis for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. go to 19.76%.

Insider trade positions for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]

There are presently around $11,027 million, or 98.80% of LPLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPLA stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 8,060,157, which is approximately -0.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,707,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in LPLA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $539.07 million in LPLA stock with ownership of nearly -33.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LPLA] by around 11,359,353 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 9,263,490 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 58,150,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,772,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPLA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,265,305 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,037 shares during the same period.