Market Analysts see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] falling to $5. Time to buy?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] price plunged by -3.30 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), a clinical-stage cellular therapy company focused on hematologic and solid tumor cancers, announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:.

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place June 1-4, 2021: Interim Chief Executive Officer Heidi Hagen and Chief Medical Officer Raffaele Baffa will participate in a fireside chat on June 4 at 1pm ET.

A sum of 735198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $2.75 and dropped to a low of $2.62 until finishing in the latest session at $2.64.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares dropped by -15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -71.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$754,491 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $310 million, or 59.70% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,677,205, which is approximately 0.63% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,047,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.37 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $40.0 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 11,168,459 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,464,213 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 100,685,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,318,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 469,434 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,186 shares during the same period.