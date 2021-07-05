Market Analysts see Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] gaining to $124. Time to buy?

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] closed the trading session at $119.66 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $119.12, while the highest price level was $120.18. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Waste Connections Announces Results From Shareholders Meeting.

– Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) announced that all of the nominees listed in the Company’s 2021 management information circular and proxy statement (the “proxy statement”) for the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.66 percent and weekly performance of -0.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 804.77K shares, WCN reached to a volume of 906832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $129.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $108, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WCN stock trade performance evaluation

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.45, while it was recorded at 119.75 for the last single week of trading, and 107.83 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +26.02. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.76.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 7.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.61. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] managed to generate an average of $14,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 12.42%.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,889 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,860,475, which is approximately 31.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,069,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in WCN stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.24 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly 4.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 22,386,857 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 18,061,692 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 175,904,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,353,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,748,776 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 872,416 shares during the same period.