Market Analysts see Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gaining to $380. Time to buy?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] traded at a high on 07/02/21, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $368.47. The company report on June 4, 2021 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Revenue increased 88% to $1.2 billionDiluted EPS of $1.11, Adjusted EPS of $1.16.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 697894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at 1.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for LULU stock reached $47.41 billion, with 130.36 million shares outstanding and 114.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 697894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $388.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $400 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $298 to $396, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on LULU stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LULU shares from 387 to 415.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 52.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 334.21, while it was recorded at 365.62 for the last single week of trading, and 334.28 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +55.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.22. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $23,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 28.32%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

There are presently around $39,170 million, or 87.00% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,774,692, which is approximately 0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,752,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in LULU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.98 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 1.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,732,005 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 8,890,237 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 89,682,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,305,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,105,789 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,210,073 shares during the same period.